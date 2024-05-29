Vorteilswelt
Tourist magnets

These Viennese places attract the most visitors

29.05.2024 19:00
29.05.2024 19:00

Whether it's the Prater, Steffl or Schönbrunn - the most popular top sights inspire Viennese and tourists and break visitor records every year.



Vienna is and remains a popular tourist destination. The official figures from the Vienna Tourist Board clearly show this. 2023 was the second-best tourism year of all time and also set a record for overnight stays at 1.08 billion euros. The Danube metropolis is therefore more popular than ever before and the many sights contribute to this in addition to the high quality of life.

The Upper Belvedere set a visitor record in 2023. (Bild: stock.adobe.com)
The Upper Belvedere set a visitor record in 2023.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)

1.3 million people visited the Upper Belvedere alone in 2023, more than ever before. No wonder: as a museum, the baroque palace houses one of the most valuable art collections in Austria - with major works by Gustav Klimt, Egon Schiele and Oskar Kokoschka. More visitors than in previous years came from Austria (20 percent) and the EU (50 percent).

The Wurstelprater is flying high. Visitor numbers are expected to rise again this year. (Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario)
The Wurstelprater is flying high. Visitor numbers are expected to rise again this year.
(Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario)

The Wurstelprater is also continuing to soar. Last year, the 7 million visitor mark was broken again. According to the Prater Association, there was a noticeable increase not only from Vienna, but also from the provinces. Many visitors from neighboring countries and the EU were also welcomed. New attractions are expected to lure visitors to the oldest amusement park in the world again this year.

St. Stephen's Cathedral as a landmark. Around 14,000 people visit Vienna's most famous church every day, and five million a year. (Bild: stock.adobe.com)
St. Stephen's Cathedral as a landmark. Around 14,000 people visit Vienna's most famous church every day, and five million a year.
(Bild: stock.adobe.com)

It is the landmark of Vienna and is located right in the heart of the city - St. Stephen's Cathedral. The history of this special building dates back to the 12th century. Today, up to five million people visit the most famous church in the capital every year. This makes the cathedral the clear number 1 among the top sights. On average, there are around 14,000 visitors here every day.

The Danube Tower is also a crowd-puller. (Bild: Brenek Malena)
The Danube Tower is also a crowd-puller.
(Bild: Brenek Malena)

The Danube Tower is already 60 years old and doesn't look a bit old. This is thanks in part to a spectacular slide that was added to the 252-metre-high tower in autumn. Before corona, the 17,600-ton landmark attracted up to 420,000 visitors a year. This figure is set to be exceeded this year.

Schönbrunn Palace is one of the most popular sights. (Bild: Spitzbart Wolfgang)
Schönbrunn Palace is one of the most popular sights.
(Bild: Spitzbart Wolfgang)

Whether Schönbrunn Palace, the zoo or the Gloriette - the imperial sites continue to be among the most popular attractions in the city. The UNESCO World Heritage Site Schönbrunn Palace, including the attractions on the grounds, is undisputedly the main attraction and attracted around 2.3 million visitors in 2022. The oldest zoo in the world still in existence today is also a real attraction with two million visitors a year.

7.4 million

arrivals and 17.2 million overnight stays were recorded in Vienna in 2023, making it the second-best year ever for tourism in the city.

The Gloriette in the palace park is one of the most popular sights and a sought-after photo motif. The Gloriette was already considered a viewing platform at the beginning of the 19th century and is still accessible today via stairs. The view over the city from here is unique.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Engelmaier
Christoph Engelmaier
