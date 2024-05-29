Dates at a glance
How preparations are going at runners-up Salzburg
When will Austria's runners-up Salzburg start their preparations for the new season with new coach Pep Lijnders, who will they play in their first test matches and where will the next training camp take place? The "Krone" knows all the important dates for the Bulls.
Runners-up Salzburg are currently on their summer break. While some players are preparing for the European Championships with their national teams, others are on vacation and recharging their batteries. In just under four weeks, the non-European Championship participants will start their preparations again. The "Krone" provides an overview of the dates.
For the first time, the footballers are expected at the training center in Taxham on 22 June, when the obligatory performance tests are on the agenda. The first official team training session under new coach Pep Lijnders will then take place on June 24.
Test against Salzburgligigist
Five days later, the Salzburg team will play their first test match, although the opponent has not yet been determined. In the second test match on July 6, they will face Salzburg League leaders Kuchl. Immediately afterwards, the team will move on to an eleven-day training camp in Saalfelden, where they will stay at the Hotel Brandlhof. A test against Sparta Prague is then scheduled for July 13 in St. Johann in Tirol, and the team is still looking for an opponent for the last two preparation matches (July 17 and July 20).
Shortly afterwards, they will play their first competitive match in the first round of the ÖFB Cup. This will take place on either July 26, 27 or 28. The Bundesliga starts a week later, followed by the first leg of the 3rd round of the Champions League qualifiers.
