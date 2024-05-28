Hitler salute on the riverbank

In addition to a few beers, four children attracted the trio's attention: the boys aged ten to twelve, three of them with a migration background, felt the concentrated resentment of the adolescents. After wild insults, stones were thrown at the children. An argument broke out. This was followed by the Hitler salute, accompanied by a Nazi propaganda song. Suddenly, the second defendant pulled out a knife: "Get lost or I'll stab you", he is said to have shouted at them.