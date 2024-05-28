"He gave her sex-related tasks, there were countless meetings of this kind," says the public prosecutor. At Christmas, when she was 13 years old, they had sex for the first time. Eichwalder: "Yes, she consented to it. But that doesn't matter legally." At this age, the law assumes that victims are not yet able to decide for themselves. The defendant's games with the girl even escalated into sadomasochistic acts: "She had to say 'master' to him, she was his 'slave'." As if that wasn't enough, the former police officer recorded the scenes and took pictures of them.