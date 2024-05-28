Trial in Graz
Automatically saved draft
A Styrian is said to have played sadoasmo with a 12-year-old girl before his career as a police officer and even filmed it. He is now on trial in Graz for serious sexual abuse and abuse of authority.
He was the leader of a youth group when the then 23-year-old met the girl, who was only twelve years old. They continued their conversations via Snapchat and a friendship developed, explains public prosecutor Ines Eichwalder at the trial in Graz. But it didn't stop there. He took a liking to the young girl and intensified the contact to such an extent that he asked her to perform sexual acts on him. The writing continued with actions - disguised as math tutoring!
"He gave her sex-related tasks, there were countless meetings of this kind," says the public prosecutor. At Christmas, when she was 13 years old, they had sex for the first time. Eichwalder: "Yes, she consented to it. But that doesn't matter legally." At this age, the law assumes that victims are not yet able to decide for themselves. The defendant's games with the girl even escalated into sadomasochistic acts: "She had to say 'master' to him, she was his 'slave'." As if that wasn't enough, the former police officer recorded the scenes and took pictures of them.
The defense lawyer for the man, who joined the police force after the relationship ended, stated that the victim was precocious and very sexually interested. "He was head over heels in love with her and treated her as his equal." Her client was by no means a perfidious paedophile who tried to cover up his actions.
After the opening statements, the public was excluded from the trial. A verdict is still pending.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.