Sweep against Pacers! Boston Celtics in NBA Finals

The Celtics trailed by nine points with just under nine minutes remaining, but turned the game around thanks to a 7:0 final spurt in the last three minutes. Boston is now in the final for the second time in the last three years and has a chance to win its first title since 2008. Its opponents in the final will be either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves, with Dallas leading the series 3:0.