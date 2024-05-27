Several kilos lighter
This woman makes Lugner wedding fit
Shortly before his sixth, biggest day in life, Richard Lugner wants to leave nothing to chance and has therefore chosen a tried and tested method to make sure he is fit for his wedding!
On June 1, building tycoon Richard Lugner will walk down the aisle and make his "little bee", Simone Reiländer, his bride. She is still on a bus trip in Italy shortly before the wedding. Together with her sister Sonja, she is enjoying a kind of hen party.
Several kilos lighter
Meanwhile, "Mörtel" is in the middle of wedding preparations, even if they "only" consist of good food and a fine view: He is taking a cure at the luxurious Vivamayr Resort in Maria Wörth to get his body in top shape - as he has done several times before.
Here, he has been putting himself in the beneficial hands of general practitioner Doris Schuscha for 16 years and has already lost a total of 110 kilos with her help during this time.
And in the latest pictures from the posh lakeside resort, the construction lion looks remarkably vital and very slim! Let's hope the wedding suit still fits!
So nothing stands in the way of the ceremony at City Hall, the drink and cake cutting at Palais Auersperg and the wedding night in the lavish suite at the Vienna Grand Hotel ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.