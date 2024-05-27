“Knives are standard equipment for some pupils!”

"They are not auxiliary police officers"

According to Krebs, the children who are now coming are severely traumatized and have had experiences that children should not have to go through. They therefore need special support, which teachers can hardly provide for resource reasons alone. "We are not auxiliary police officers or social workers." Support is urgently needed in a multi-layered and professional manner and it must be made clear where educational work ends and the work of others begins. Quite a few teachers would currently be throwing in the towel: "We are taking a highly critical view of the fall, we will certainly have far too few teachers and at the same time enormous problems in the schools that we have to overcome."