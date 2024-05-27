Vorteilswelt
Find in Jerusalem

2300-year-old gold ring belonging to a child uncovered

Nachrichten
27.05.2024 13:31

A 2300-year-old gold ring with a red garnet (stone) has been found during excavations in Jerusalem. The piece of jewelry apparently belonged to a child and dates back to the Hellenistic period in the region, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) announced on Monday.

comment0 Kommentare

Due to the high durability of gold, no signs of wear can be seen on the piece of jewelry. The ring fell into the hands of an excavation worker as she was sifting soil. "Suddenly I saw something glittering," she reported. "I shouted immediately: 'I've found a ring!"

Gold ring probably belonged to a child
The whole team was very excited. "It's a very moving find, you don't find something like this every day." Due to its small size, the researchers assumed that the ring belonged to a boy or girl. Otherwise, it would only fit on a woman's little finger (see picture below).

(Bild: facebook.com/IAA)
(Bild: facebook.com/IAA)

The piece of jewelry was made by fixing thin gold leaves to a metal base with a hammer. Stylistically, the ring fits the Persian and early Hellenistic period, from the late 4th to the early 3rd century BC. "During this period, people began to prefer gold with set stones to decorated gold," the statement said.

Gold jewelry widespread in the Hellenistic world
Gold jewelry was widespread in the Hellenistic world from the reign of Alexander the Great, who was king of Macedonia from 336 to 323 BC. "His conquests helped to spread and transport luxury goods and products," the researchers report.

Alexander systematically expanded his empire through military campaigns. The area of what was then Palestine - where modern Israel is located today - also became part of his empire. The inhabitants of Jerusalem at the time were apparently "open to the widespread Hellenistic style", according to the IAA researchers.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

