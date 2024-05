Salzburg private bank reports best result

Salzburg-based Bankhaus Spängler reports the best result of all time for 2023 - and that's 196 years for the private bank. An operating result of 25.6 million euros represents an increase of 125 percent compared to the previous year, Austria's oldest private bank announced in a press release on Monday. The profit on ordinary activities of EUR 20.3 million (up 62 percent) was also a new record.