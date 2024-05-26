Despite the bandage on his arm: Alcaraz gets off to a confident start

"Don't need many matches to be in top form"

However, there was little evidence of this at the start: Alcaraz played with a full bandage on his right forearm, as he did at his last tournament in Madrid, but his cracking forehand was on show more than once and earned him numerous direct points. After 1:51 hours, he won 6:1, 6:2, 6:1. The Spaniard now hopes to improve from match to match. "Fortunately, I don't need many matches to find my top form.