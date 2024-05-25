What is Verstappen drinking with Van Dijk before training?

Van Dijk, who turned up casually in shorts and an open shirt over a white jersey, gave many indications that it was non-alcoholic beer. He could afford alcoholic barley juice, as he has been on vacation since this week - the Premier League season is over. And Verstappen? It's hard to identify what he's having in his bottle. But as the photos were taken on Saturday morning, shortly before the third practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix, it was certainly nothing suspicious. In any case, the two buddies, both Dutch, seem to have had a good and relaxed time. Even if Verstappen was probably already thinking about training.