More inspections of school buildings necessary?

Pupils at Bruck's education cluster B3 (BHAK, BHAS and BAfEP) were astonished on Thursday when they tried to enter their classroom and found nothing but a pile of rubble. As reported, the substructure of the ceiling in a classroom on the second floor had come loose overnight and collapsed. No one was injured and the school was immediately closed for lessons and secured. For the time being, distance learning is taking place for the pupils, and the HTL Kapfenberg will be available as alternative accommodation from June.