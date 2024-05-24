Sarah Ferguson:
4 months after cancer diagnosis, she beams at Cannes
Sarah Ferguson made her second cancer diagnosis public four months ago. Now she surprised everyone with a radiant appearance in Cannes and showed that she is a fighter.
After shining in a glittering emerald green dress at the "Knights of Charity" gala on Wednesday, she was also in high spirits at the amfAR gala in Cannes on Thursday evening. Her health problems were not noticeable. She confirmed to "People" magazine that she was doing well after two cancer diagnoses last year.
"Cancer pushed into the corner"
"I'm doing very well tonight. I think we've managed to put the cancer in the right place instead of the cancer controlling me. I've pushed the cancer into a corner," said Ferguson. "I think you always have to be on your guard. I think it's good to get checked for breast cancer and melanoma. I think you just have to be very open about it."
Not afraid to talk about it
"I think a lot of people are afraid to talk about these things," the Duchess of York continued to the magazine. "I'm very happy with my mastectomy and my breasts and just talking about it."
The Duchess of York had to undergo a mastectomy in the summer of 2023 after breast cancer was detected during a routine examination. During the reconstructive surgery, moles were also removed and examined for safety. It turned out that one was malignant.
Shortly after Christmas, Ferguson spent a few weeks recuperating in an Austrian health hotel to recharge her batteries.
Family cohesion is important
According to "Fergie", the key to getting well is cohesion within the family. This also applies to King Charles and Princess Kate, who were also diagnosed with cancer this year and have to undergo chemotherapy.
"I think family cohesion is the key ... I think the key to life is that we all support each other. And also forgiveness is a great thing. I think you should forgive yourself and others," explained Ferguson.
Bracelet with her daughters' names
She herself had her two daughters Beatrice and Eugenie very close to her in Cannes. She wore a gold bracelet emblazoned with the names of her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie with her bespoke Lilith cocktail dress worth around 15,000 euros.
Sarah Ferguson was married to Prince Andrew from 1986 to 1996. However, she has remained closely associated with the royal family and lives with Andrew in the grounds of Windsor Castle. After the death of Queen Elizabeth, she took in her remaining corgis.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
