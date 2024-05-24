Beach club collapsed
Mallorca: Hit by debris while drinking coffee
Following the collapse of a beach club in Mallorca, the first details of the victims have now emerged. A young man was hit by the debris as he was meeting a friend for a coffee after the gym. He was fatally injured. Another fatality was a female employee of the gym.
The other two fatalities are also women, as reported by the Spanish platform "El Pais". According to the emergency services, seven of the 16 injured are in a very serious condition.
Collapsed down to the cellar
The accident happened right on the beach, just a few streets away from the cult bars Megapark and Bierkönig. The Medusa Beach Club building collapsed at around 8.30 pm. The first floor collapsed down to the basement, several media reported, citing eyewitnesses.
The emergency services are still on site with a large contingent and the area has been cordoned off. However, it was reported shortly after midnight that there were probably no more victims in the building.
Restaurant fully occupied
At the time of the collapse, the restaurant, part of which was also a cocktail bar with live music, was full. Psychologists are still looking after victims and witnesses of the tragedy. Numerous relatives also rushed to the scene out of concern for their loved ones.
Raul Pursnami, owner of a fashion store next to the affected building, explains that a very loud noise was heard when the building collapsed. "Just as I left my store, everything collapsed. It's a shame, in theory an inspection has to be carried out every year. I have no words, they were my neighbors," he lamented. Pursnami told "El Pais" that everything happened very quickly while people were eating and others were dancing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
