The three question marks and the vacant Paris throne

For two decades, the question of the top favorite at the French Open was a purely rhetorical one. Rafael Nadal, of course. He won 14 titles in Paris between 2005 and 2023. In the five editions in which the Spaniard faltered or did not compete, logical "substitutes" Novak Djokovic (3x) and Roger Federer took advantage of the moment; only Stan Wawrinka's triumph in 2015 may be considered a minor anomaly.