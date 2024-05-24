Vorteilswelt
French Open

The three question marks and the vacant Paris throne

Nachrichten
24.05.2024 07:54

The group of favorites for this year's French Open is bigger than it has been for a long time. Novak Djokovic is looking for form, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are struggling.

The "Krone" reports from Paris

For two decades, the question of the top favorite at the French Open was a purely rhetorical one. Rafael Nadal, of course. He won 14 titles in Paris between 2005 and 2023. In the five editions in which the Spaniard faltered or did not compete, logical "substitutes" Novak Djokovic (3x) and Roger Federer took advantage of the moment; only Stan Wawrinka's triumph in 2015 may be considered a minor anomaly.

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic
(Bild: AFP/APA/Tiziana FABI)

This year, the field of favorites seems bigger than ever before. In principle, defending champion Djokovic and the young stars Alcaraz and Sinner would be the ones to beat. But there is a question mark hanging over the trio.

Djokovic has not yet reached a final this year, but has at least shown a slight improvement this week in Geneva. Far from top form, he assigns the role of favorite to Nadal. "After everything he's done here, you have to see him as the favorite."

Sinner and Alcaraz are struggling
The two other "logical" favorites are both suffering: Jannik Sinner has hip problems and, like Carlos Alcaraz (currently injured right arm), has only played one tournament since March.

Jannik Sinner (l.) and Carlos Alcaraz
Jannik Sinner (l.) and Carlos Alcaraz
(Bild: Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

This could be the big moment for a player from the guild. Sascha Zverev won the Masters in Rome, Stefanos Tsitsipas the one in Monte Carlo. Casper Ruud has already reached the final twice in Paris.

Or will it actually be Nadal again in the end? That seems almost unimaginable after his last few appearances. Djokovic says: "His level of play is different. But it's Roland Garros and he's Nadal."

Sebastian Ofner
Sebastian Ofner
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

The Spaniard got a hammer draw, gets going against Zverev. Sebastian Ofner opens against Terence Altmane (Fra/ATP-120).

Gernot Bachler
