World Championship semi-final fixed! Hosts Czech Republic rejoice
Sweden takes on hosts Czech Republic in the semi-finals of the Ice Hockey World Championship in Prague. The second semi-final is Switzerland against Canada.
These four teams prevailed in the quarter-finals on Thursday. In the afternoon games, Canada defeated Slovakia 6:3, while the Swiss eliminated Germany 3:1. In the evening, the Czechs celebrated a narrow 1-0 victory over the USA, while Sweden beat Finland 2-1 after overtime.
The Canadians lived up to their role as favorites against the Slovaks in Prague. The "maple leaves" scored twice within 20 seconds at the start of the final period to take a 5:1 lead and thus the preliminary decision. However, Slovakia came back with two more goals, but Nick Paul made everything clear with an empty-net goal - his second goal of the game - 50 seconds before the final buzzer.
Afterwards, the Czech fans celebrated their team's ascent against the Americans. The winning goal was scored by Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha (27), who had just traveled to the World Championship after his club was eliminated in the NHL play-off.
Switzerland get their revenge
Meanwhile, the Swiss managed to get revenge against the Germans in Ostrava for two World Championship quarter-final defeats in the past three years. A brace from Christoph Bertschy and NHL player Nico Hischier with his sixth goal of the tournament sealed the elimination of their German arch-rivals this time. For the Swiss, it is their first semi-final appearance in six years.
Rasmus Dahlin put the Swedes ahead in Ostrava shortly before the end (56'). But the Finns, who sensationally suffered a defeat against Austria in the group phase, had the right answer in the final minute through Hannes Björninen. In overtime, Joel Eriksson Ek, Marco Rossi's teammate at the Minnesota Wild, sent his team into the semi-finals after just over six minutes.
