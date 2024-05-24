Harmonica player takes off with single

From dance songs to devotional yodels

However, Sabrina Kulovits also sings churchy tunes such as "Lord have mercy", Christmas songs like "Last Christmas" and devotional yodels. "Ein Bett im Kornfeld" by Jürgen Drews and "Let Your Love Flow" by the Bellamy Brothers are also not to be missed. Sabrina Kulovits' message is always the same: she wants to bring people joy with her music and move their hearts.