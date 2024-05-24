Sabrina Kulovits
Harmonica player takes off with single
"Mood, fun, full throttle" - that's the fun-loving motto of thoroughbred musician Sabrina Kulovits from Burgenland. Now she presents her new single and invites you to celebrate.
A life for (folk) music! Sabrina Kulovits (22) from Neuberg in the district of Güssing has dedicated herself entirely to tactful sound experiences with her Styrian harmonica. She learned to play the traditional instrument at the tender age of eight.
A great love of music
As a down-to-earth young woman from the countryside, she loves being in the spotlight and sharing her enthusiasm for stage performances with the audience. "I particularly enjoy using the harmonica in a pop style. This great instrument gives the songs a contemporary, rousing touch," says the Burgenland native. Whether passionately euphoric or somewhat melancholy in quiet moments - the love of music runs like a common thread through all moods.
New song online
Today, Friday, Sabrina Kulovits presents her debut single "Festlzeit" on all popular streaming portals such as Spotify, iTunes and Amazon music. "The song goes online at midnight," reveals the Burgenland native. The music video can then be heard on her YouTube channel "Sabrina Kulovits" from 6 pm.
A perfect party song with which the dedicated harmonica player definitely wants to spread a good mood and cheerful atmosphere. "We recorded the video in May in the western town of Großpetersdorf," notes the 22-year-old. She wants to fulfill a dream.
Many well-known hits
The musical spectrum ranges from Die Seer with "Wild's Wasser" and STS hits such as "Fürstenfeld" and "Irgendwann bleib i dann dort" to "Der Paul und sein Gaul" and Hubert von Goisern and the Original Alpinkatzen with "Weit, weit weg" and "Brenna tuats guat". The repertoire also includes lively dance songs such as "I'm a Barbie girl in a Barbie world" by Ice Spice and "Drob'n aufm Berg" by the young Zillertalers.
From dance songs to devotional yodels
However, Sabrina Kulovits also sings churchy tunes such as "Lord have mercy", Christmas songs like "Last Christmas" and devotional yodels. "Ein Bett im Kornfeld" by Jürgen Drews and "Let Your Love Flow" by the Bellamy Brothers are also not to be missed. Sabrina Kulovits' message is always the same: she wants to bring people joy with her music and move their hearts.
