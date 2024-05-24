During mowing
Rescue from the air for helpless baby animals
2000 helpless fawns die a horrible mowing death in Styria alone. Rescue from the air was almost banned by Brussels. Hunters and the City of Graz offer a special drone service.
The mowing season has started - while deer are giving birth to their young. These completely helpless wild animal babies, which instinctively push themselves deeper into the grass when in danger, don't stand a chance when it comes to mowing. Thousands of them are torn to pieces or horribly mutilated.
However, rescue is increasingly coming from above, especially in our federal state. Drones are used to track down fawns before mowing, which are then brought to safety by hand (but only well protected by tufts of grass and gloves) to the edge of the meadow, where the mother later fetches them.
Private individuals are increasingly offering this service. Western Styrian Bernhard Zechner from the fawn rescue service, for example, whose commitment has already helped hundreds of baby deer to survive, has already been awarded the "Steirerkrone" animal welfare prize by the province of Styria for his great work.
The hunting community has also been intensifying the fight against fawn deaths for years. "Various hunting associations offer the option of using drones", emphasizes State Hunting Master Franz Mayr-Melnhof, "please simply contact the local hunters". If it is not possible to use drones, many offer the service of searching the areas in question carefully, including with dogs, before mowing. Private individuals with a lot of land or farmers should definitely take advantage of this - to save lives
The drone that was purchased in Graz has already completed 100 missions since 2021 and saved even more "Bambis". Animal welfare councillor Claudia Schönbacher (KFG) appeals specifically to farmers: "Please use this free service for safe mowing, it can prevent a lot of animal suffering." Please call: 0316/872-3256 (Klaus Hejny).
Exemption only applies for this year
This valuable rescue from the air was almost thwarted by EU regulations. These would have stipulated a minimum distance from inhabited areas. Animal welfare councillor Anton Lang (SPÖ): "This would have made fawn rescue using drones almost impossible within the legal framework." Together with the hunting community, he is now campaigning for Austria, like Germany, to be granted an exemption - which will hopefully last longer than just until the end of the year.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.