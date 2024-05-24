Hiking trails through great diversity

Diverse flora along the trail

The starting point is opposite Gasthof Fetz on the Bödele. A meadow path initially leads across a pasture. The first short ascent of the tour follows shortly afterwards: you follow a narrow road uphill towards Geißkopf. The views are already magnificent and if you take a look at the edge of the path, you will be amazed at the many different flowers that can be found here. In addition to buttercups, dandelions and wild thyme thrive here, as well as red campion, meadow cranesbill, snake knotweed, daisies and more. Crickets also feel at home here - and the warmth-loving and colorful golden ground beetle can also be found.