Vorarlberg's routes
Hiking trails through great diversity
The route from Bödele to Alberschwende is idyllic. You hike through meadows, moorland and forest and encounter a wide variety of representatives of these special natural areas.
The hike from Bödele to Alberschwende is a real treat. Not because of the distance (around eight kilometers) or the elevation gain (only around 180 meters), but because of the diversity of nature that you experience along the way. There are numerous different types of meadows along the route, each with their own specific herbs, grasses and flowers. In addition, there are always beautiful views of the Bregenzerwald. It is therefore the perfect route for all nature lovers and friends of leisurely hikes.
Interesting facts about the hike
Type: leisurely hike
Duration: one and three-quarter hours (easy route)
Starting point: Bödele, Wiesenweg opposite Gasthof Fetz
Parking spaces at Bödele are subject to charges and are currently limited due to construction work
Equipment: shoes with good soles, clothing suitable for the weather, sun protection, drink Refreshments available at Bödele and in Alberschwende
Note: when crossing the moorland and wet meadows, it is essential to stay on the path, as these are very sensitive natural areas and even individual hikers can cause major damage.
Public transport: the 870 bus runs every half hour from Dornbirn to Bödele, from Alberschwende Dorfplatz to Dornbirn Bahnhof alternately with the 850 or 860 bus.
Diverse flora along the trail
The starting point is opposite Gasthof Fetz on the Bödele. A meadow path initially leads across a pasture. The first short ascent of the tour follows shortly afterwards: you follow a narrow road uphill towards Geißkopf. The views are already magnificent and if you take a look at the edge of the path, you will be amazed at the many different flowers that can be found here. In addition to buttercups, dandelions and wild thyme thrive here, as well as red campion, meadow cranesbill, snake knotweed, daisies and more. Crickets also feel at home here - and the warmth-loving and colorful golden ground beetle can also be found.
Following the signs to Alberschwende/Brüggele, you soon leave the road and continue through a wooded area. The play of light and shadow conjured up by the sun's rays falling through the foliage creates a special atmosphere. Along the path, the lush flowering vegetation of the rough pastures is replaced by more subdued representatives of the flora. Mosses and ferns thrive in large numbers and in different shades of green in the shade of the rows of trees.
Botany
The snake knotweed or meadow knotweed is a perennial plant with a growth height of between 20 and 100 centimetres. Its pink flowers, which are arranged in dense, cylindrical false spikes, are striking. This plant species is also popularly known as the "toothbrush" because of the shape of the inflorescence. The flowering period extends from May to July and is used by numerous insects, especially bees. The snake's knotweed also serves as a food source for the caterpillars of the blue iridescent fritillary butterfly and the border ringed fritillary. It prefers moist humus soils rich in nitrogen and mineral compounds. This applies above all to wet meadows in the lowlands up to alpine levels.
Discover the parasite orchid
With a bit of luck, you might even discover the bird's-nest orchid. This is a parasitic orchid that manages without photosynthesis. It always grows near trees (often beech or spruce) and taps into their roots via a fungal system in order to obtain nutrients. The bird's-nest orchid is not as colorful as other orchid species, but it is certainly fascinating. Soon after leaving the forest, you reach the Breitentobel Alpe. Wet meadows, agricultural land and rough pastures alternate along the route as the path continues to the Lorena Pass.
From the animal world
The golden ground beetle or goldsmith belongs to the genus of ground beetles and cannot fly. It owes its name to the greenish-golden coloration of its head, neck shield and coverts. The mouthparts and base of the antennae are red. The heat-loving animals live in fields, dry slopes, on forest edges and also in gardens. The diurnal, agile beetles hunt snails, earthworms and other insects. They also eat carrion and fungi. The golden ground beetle can easily be confused with the shiny golden ground beetle, but differs in the cut-out rear edge of the elytra and the number of red antennae.
Now you have the opportunity to take a detour to the Brüggelekopf, which is around 45 minutes' walk away, and enjoy the view from there. If you prefer a shorter option, continue along the path in the direction of Alberschwende. From the old valley station of the Brüggele lift, it is then only a few minutes' walk to the village center. To get back, you can take the country bus, which runs regularly between Alberschwende and Dornbirn.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
