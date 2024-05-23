This is how many employees the Vienna Healthcare Association has

1000-euro recruitment bonus proves to be a complete success

How does the company intend to make up ground, especially in the area of nursing care? First and foremost is the expansion of training places in the clinical area. Training places for doctors have increased by 17.6 percent since 2022. Training places have also almost doubled in the fields of nursing and medical, therapeutic and diagnostic healthcare professions. In addition, there are funding opportunities such as the chance of employment during training. The recruitment bonus also proved to be a successful recruitment tool. In 2023, over 700 new employees were recruited in this way. There were also increases in starting salaries in shortage areas such as child and adolescent psychiatry, psychiatry, anaesthesia, radiology, radiotherapy and trauma surgery/orthopaedics.