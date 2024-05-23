Young Strobler among the elite in America

The most prestigious water skiing event takes place in Georgia on Friday. Right in the middle of the US Masters is Strobl native Leona Berner. "I see it as an honor that so many people want to watch me," beams the 17-year-old when she thinks of the spectators who will be there. In the junior class, she is the only European to have qualified in the slalom and overall disciplines. She also wants to "put in a good performance" in tricks and jumping.