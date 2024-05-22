Sunak: British general election is on July 4

Labour party has been leading the polls for months

In the election polls, the social democratic Labour Party is around 20 percentage points ahead of the Tories. Should this result materialize in the election, the Conservatives, who have been in power since 2010, are likely to suffer a historic defeat. Sunak has been in office since October 2022. He is already the third head of government since the previous election in 2019 after Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.