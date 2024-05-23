Master locksmith became the “guardian” of the

Because it could have been expensive for the Florianis from Pürstendorf in the Mistelbach district: "Criminals can get a lot of valuable equipment from a fire department," says the man from Ernstbrunn. "Above all, pruning shears are a coveted commodity in the industry," says the master locksmith. "And with their night-time 'observations', it would have been quite possible that criminals would have had a particularly easy game here."