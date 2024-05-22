Marlon Mustapha
Viennese kicker can move up twice this year
He has already been promoted from Serie B to Serie A with Como in Italy. Now the ex-Admiran also has a chance of promotion with Fortuna Düsseldorf in the relegation play-off in Germany.
At just 22 years old, Marlon Mustapha has already had to put up with a lot. In 2022, he was relegated from the Bundesliga with Admira. He then returned to Mainz, where he had to take a break for over a year due to a serious knee injury. On top of that, there was also the issue with the army (Marlon refused to be drafted for his career and the case ended up in court). "I've had a lot of ups and downs so far," says Mustapha. "But in the end, you are always rewarded for your hard work."
The Viennese might even be rewarded twice, because he can even move up twice this year. Doesn't exist? It does exist! In the fall, Mustapha made eight Serie B appearances for Como in Italy, where he is under contract until 2027, before going on loan to German second division club Düsseldorf. Como, led by ex-Austrian Matthias Braunöder, are already "at the top" - and Fortuna secured third place in the second German league and will now face Kevin Stöger's Bochum in the relegation play-off on Thursday (the second leg is on Monday).
"If both things work out, that would of course be a really cool story," grins Mustapha. "As with Como, our run of success was not predictable. When I came here in the winter, our performances were mixed. But then we kicked ourselves into a flow."
The striker (ten appearances, two goals, one assist) played his part in this. Under coach Daniel Thioune, however, he usually only played second fiddle, often coming off the bench as a wild card. "I always left everything on the pitch. But if the coach has other ideas, you have to accept that as a professional and see the big picture." Why is he the right man for the starting eleven in the relegation play-off? "Because I'm the only striker with Bundesliga experience. I believe that I can have a different influence on the games."
At the end of the season, his loan ends and he returns to Como. Whereby Düsseldorf has an option to buy. Who will it be? "I'm just concentrating on promotion."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
