Viennese kicker can move up twice this year

At just 22 years old, Marlon Mustapha has already had to put up with a lot. In 2022, he was relegated from the Bundesliga with Admira. He then returned to Mainz, where he had to take a break for over a year due to a serious knee injury. On top of that, there was also the issue with the army (Marlon refused to be drafted for his career and the case ended up in court). "I've had a lot of ups and downs so far," says Mustapha. "But in the end, you are always rewarded for your hard work."