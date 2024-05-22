Don’t worry, I’m doing Bayern!

So at least I haven't been a coach in the traditional sense. But I have been on the sidelines, so to speak, for decades. Even at the 1978 World Cup final, I would have had the right tactics for Holland's Austrian team boss Ernst Happel in front of the TV, which he would have used to beat Argentina. France wouldn't have lost to Argentina in the last World Cup final with my line-up either. And even in the Austrian Cup final between Sturm Graz and Rapid, I could have told the Rapid coach straight away that he'd better not replace Nikolas Sattlberger with Roman Kerschbaum in the 71st minute. Yes, it's time for my extensive expertise to leave the couch zone.