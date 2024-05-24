Spring hike in Spielfeld’s vineyards

The variety of hikes in the adventure region of Southern Styria is huge. The slogan "From Alpine pasture to wine" sums it up perfectly, as the natural landscape of the districts of Deutschlandsberg and Leibnitz is multi-faceted: from the Koralm to the West Styrian Riedel and Hügelland, the Sausal, the Possruck and the Windische Bühel. This hike takes us from the broad valley floor of the Mur up and down the hills through the forests, meadows and vineyards of the Windische Bühel.