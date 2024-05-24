HIKING IN STYRIA
Spring hike in Spielfeld’s vineyards
Leisurely ups and downs to the viewing platform on the Platschberg - the perfect way to enjoy southern Styria
The variety of hikes in the adventure region of Southern Styria is huge. The slogan "From Alpine pasture to wine" sums it up perfectly, as the natural landscape of the districts of Deutschlandsberg and Leibnitz is multi-faceted: from the Koralm to the West Styrian Riedel and Hügelland, the Sausal, the Possruck and the Windische Bühel. This hike takes us from the broad valley floor of the Mur up and down the hills through the forests, meadows and vineyards of the Windische Bühel.
The destination of the tour is the Plac/Platsch viewing platform in the Slovenian-Styrian border region, which can be reached via 129 steps. From here, we have a "boundless" view in the truest sense of the word.
Last but not least: You should plan a stop at a wine tavern in advance, as it can happen that a 4-hour hike turns into a day tour - cheers!
We start at the train station in Spielfeld (265 m) and cross the pedestrian bridge to the castle. After a short descent, we continue uphill on side roads and via the Neubauer wine tavern to Graßnitzberg. Past the Buschenschank Musterstub'n and along the provincial road (L613), the hiking trail leads downhill via the Weinhof Kugel (self-service station).
Follow the valley floor to the right uphill to the Primus winery and through the forest to the junction of the barrows and the viewing platform. Here we turn right and shortly afterwards reach the lookout point (510 m). The descent leads from Graßnitzburg via Hochgraßnitzberg on side roads and paths to Buschenschank Trummer.
DATA & FACTS
- Hiking data: 13 km / 500 m / walking time approx. 4 h.
- Requirements: Technically easy hike; high proportion of asphalt and gravel roads.
- Signposting system: green signposts with the inscription "Spielfelder Weingärten"; not clear at some crossroads, GPX track advantageous.
- Starting point: Spielfeld-Straß train station.
- Refreshment stops: Buschenschank Neubauer, neubauer-weine.at, Buschenschank Musterstub'n, musterstubn.at, Weinhof Kugel (self-service station), weinhof-kugel.at; Platschbergwarte; Buschenschank Trummer, trummerwein.at. Near the hiking trail: BS Neubauer and BS Polz.
- Questions and suggestions: WEGES - Silvia and Elisabeth, 0650/2611119, weg-es.at; Facebook, Instagram and YouTube: wegesaktiv.
After a short descent into the forest, we take a leisurely walk to the castle and back to the station on the path we already know.
