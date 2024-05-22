Moscow alleged to have sent a space weapon into space

Biden suspected "no nuclear threat"

In February, US reports about Russia's nuclear ambitions in space caused a stir. The nuclear potential was said to be directed against satellites and could therefore pose a threat to national and international security. The US government then declared that Russia was developing military capabilities for use against satellites. US President Joe Biden said at the time that there was "no nuclear threat to the people of America or anywhere else in the world". Russian President Vladimir Putin reacted to the reports and said that Russia was against the deployment of nuclear weapons in space.