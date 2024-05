Tight final race in the 2024 restaurant competition

Whether by online voting, e-mail or traditional post: Countless votes have already been received in the final of the Carinthian Inns and Pubs Election organized by the "Krone" and the Chamber of Commerce - and the ten finalists (see info box), all of whom impress with their charm, quality and tradition, are in a neck-and-neck race! It's up to you to decide who ultimately secures first place and thus the title of "Inn of the Year 2024"!