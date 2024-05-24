New album "66"
Paul Weller: late fall is slowly approaching
A new studio album for his birthday - and named after his new age. You can do that when you're Paul Weller. After a three-year album break, the "Modfather" appears conciliatory, mellow and introverted. "66" does not fulfill any expectations, but allows the cult musician a new form of expression.
Some artists spend their whole lives desperately trying to get into the limelight and get a career off the ground. Then there are others like Paul Weller, who has had no less than three global careers in his more than 50 years of activity. With the legendary The Jam, he created songs for eternity and in the 70s transformed himself into the "Modfather" that is often quoted today. After their demise, he founded the poppier and more soulful The Style Council with Mick Talbot in 1983 and slowly but surely became the fashionable elder statesman of the British music scene. When this project also imploded at some point, Weller began a solo career that has now flourished for more than three decades and produced many an unforgettable sound gem.
Imperfection as a live trump card
He likes to perform live with a great band and a colorful cross-section of his impressive oeuvre, which always makes for unforgettable moments. For example, last September, when he knew how to make the most of the wonderful aura of the Vienna Volkstheater and didn't let the ongoing technical problems put him off his stride. Sometimes stoically, sometimes humorously, he played on nonchalantly, briefly asked for a necessary break and left the auditorium with a triumphant victory. Not only long-time listeners and Weller hardliners were impressed by the original performance. The unplanned imperfection made the evening something very special. Imperfections that are never found on Weller's albums, but which add an extra dose of suspense to the musical soup on stage.
The Brit has recorded his 17th solo album in an unusually relaxed manner. A whole three years have passed since his last output "Fat Pop (Volume 1)". This is an unusually long period of time for the usual release rhythm of this prolific artist, even though he has of course toured twice in between, released a B-sides collection and has also come up with many a non-album single. Slowly, however, even a bundle of energy like Weller realizes that the clock is ticking relentlessly and that you can't keep your juvenile fitness on your heels forever. The fact that he calls the album "66" because it is being released on the day before his 66th birthday was not planned in the first place, but resulted from the lengthy working process. The unhurried fog of tranquillity permeates the music directly from the creation process.
Time for introspection
Anyone expecting another real soul-pop plank from the agile mod will be disappointed, at least this year. The stylish artist doesn't want to be a jumper like leather body Iggy Pop anyway, but the fact that he completely lacks the fire of his early The Jam days comes as something of a surprise on these twelve songs. Instead, "66" is reminiscent of the thoughtful "True Meanings", which marked his first acoustic album in 2018. Weller meanders in 2024 in the saxophone-laden jazz spheres of Van Morrison, integrates psychedelic 70s elements from Pink Floyd and also leaves room in between for intrinsic moments of calm à la Nick Drake. The introspection was a - conscious or unconscious - milestone for "66", as Weller is mostly introverted and purified, firstly very rarely letting the rock'n'roll off the leash and secondly only in such a way that it doesn't even appear dangerous in the slightest.
This time, Weller has even left a lot of the writing to old friends and companions. The opener "Ship Of Fools" is surprisingly calm in its style, although Madness' Suggs, a rather wild character, has provided his self-written poem. The lyrics by ex-Oasis half Noel Gallagher on "Jumble Queen", on the other hand, are more clearly reminiscent of his unforgotten main project in terms of their rhyme and style, while guitarist Richard Hawley and his slide guitar in "I Woke Up" remind us once again that nothing is the way it used to be after the Covid pandemic. There are also all kinds of excursions into Weller's past. "Nothing" quotes the 60s-influenced soul of the Style Council phase, "Sleepy Hollow", written almost two decades ago, is atmospheric with flute and xylophone and "Soul Wandering", which has already been released as a single, is much less weird than lyricist Bobby Gillespie (Primal Scream) would suggest.
Without pressure, thoughtful
The later, experimental Beatles are also always peering through various parts of the song, while Weller only increases the speed in the most exceptional cases. "Flying Fish" is such a rare moment, with its disco funk and soul reminiscent of the impetuous Weller from the 90s. In between, there are mainly crackling strings, for which Hannah Peel is responsible. The thoroughbred musician originally worked with Weller for a special concert at London's Royal Festival Hall in 2018, but has long since become a permanent member of his live band, with strict permission to contribute her creative ideas. "66" is not a velvety-soft swan song, but a melancholy step into the late fall of a musician who, thanks to his versatility and success, has not had to prove anything to anyone for a long time. It's easier to be reflective without any pressure. Should there be another Weller album, please keep it up, but it should still be a bit more swinging.
