Paul Weller: late fall is slowly approaching

Without pressure, thoughtful

The later, experimental Beatles are also always peering through various parts of the song, while Weller only increases the speed in the most exceptional cases. "Flying Fish" is such a rare moment, with its disco funk and soul reminiscent of the impetuous Weller from the 90s. In between, there are mainly crackling strings, for which Hannah Peel is responsible. The thoroughbred musician originally worked with Weller for a special concert at London's Royal Festival Hall in 2018, but has long since become a permanent member of his live band, with strict permission to contribute her creative ideas. "66" is not a velvety-soft swan song, but a melancholy step into the late fall of a musician who, thanks to his versatility and success, has not had to prove anything to anyone for a long time. It's easier to be reflective without any pressure. Should there be another Weller album, please keep it up, but it should still be a bit more swinging.