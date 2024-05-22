Wild off-road horse
Ford Bronco: Voluntary self-restraint
Ford has a thing for horses. We all know the Mustang - now also electric. But Ford has a second wild horse in its range: the Bronco. The two terms are sometimes used interchangeably, even if this is not entirely correct. With the Ford Bronco, however, there is no danger of confusion, but there is a call for voluntary self-restraint, because it doesn't know many limits.
What Mustang and Bronco have in common, however, is that they are not normal cars and that they have a long history in the USA. However, the Bronco's history ended in 1996 after 30 years, without us in Europe even noticing. The new generation is now also available here. And with a 335 hp biturbo V6, ladder frame and rigid rear axle. In other words, a real off-roader.
However, a distinction must be made: There is the Badlands version with differential locks on both axles. This is the real off-roader. And then there's the Outer Banks, which we drove. It's still powerful and can go further off-road than most people would expect. Over 23 centimetres of ground clearance, 80 centimetres of fording depth and really useful short overhangs help.
The wheelbase of almost three meters is the only thing that could make it tight over crests. The same applies to the turning circle. It is 12.21 meters between kerbs, i.e. even more between walls or rocks. Off-road, however, a special mode helps to reduce the turning circle by applying the brakes. And that's really fun (see video!).
The look is not only off-road, but also really lovingly done. The Bronco is reminiscent of its ancestor from 30 years ago. The trunk opens in two parts. First, the lower half with the spare wheel opens like a normal door, then the upper part can be folded upwards. If you manage to raise the load this far, you can then load over 500 liters, or 820 liters roof-high. If you fold it down, it's 1.8 cubic meters.
There is no space problem on the rear bench either. No wonder in a 4.80 meter long box.
Digital - but with an analog speedometer!
Not in the front either. And no problem with sensitive materials either. Things are appropriately rough here. In the best sense. Solid plastic, vertical dashboard, sturdy grab handles. As if you could carve it out. Of course you can't. Real buttons and dials, plus an impressive automatic selector lever, a car like the old days.
There are even tools in the glove compartment - you can use them to dismantle the top of the Bronco and enjoy the full open-air feeling: The roof can be removed in four parts, as can the doors. But you shouldn't get caught out on public roads.
And yet the Bronco is still very digital: you won't miss much on the twelve-inch touchscreen with Sync 4 operating system. Off-road displays, 360-degree camera, etc., it's all there. In terms of assistance systems, the only thing missing is a lane guidance assistant - although, no, there's no question of it being missing. Fans of classic driving will be particularly pleased that there is not only the usual display behind the steering wheel, but also an analog speedometer with scale and pointer.
Full speed ahead!
The Bronco's engine is of the powerful variety: a 2.7-liter biturbo V6 petrol engine with 335 hp and 563 Nm at 3100 rpm. 563 Nm. This enables it to take its 2214 DIN kilograms from zero to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds via a ten-speed automatic transmission. If it weren't for the electronics, it would run significantly faster than 161 km/h. At this speed, the brakes are applied rather abruptly. Voluntary self-restraint, so to speak.
But that's okay, because the suspension is of the rocky variety, but designed for off-road driving. The steering feels more precise than in a Jeep Wrangler, but you will tend to avoid winding mountain roads and perhaps try to take shortcuts in between.
The noise development also speaks against higher speeds: it is loud in the Ford Bronco, mainly because the moving roof parts whistle. Good thing the powerful B&O sound system comes as standard.
Ford states a WLTP fuel consumption of 13.4 l/100 km. If you avoid city traffic, you can easily undercut this value. In the city, however, it can quickly become 17 liters.
The prices
The Ford Bronco Outer Banks is available from 103,000 euros. The Badlands comes in at 115,000 euros, but also offers more extreme off-road qualities, a more sophisticated all-wheel drive and various driving modes.
Driving citation:
The Ford Bronco is suitable for two areas of use: off-road and city. On the one hand, it is perfect for off-road driving, but then you should treat yourself to the Badlands. On the other hand, you will find it in the city, despite its huge turning circle. The kids will think it's cool to be taken to school or soccer practice in it. Unless they are fans of the last generation.
You won't have any fun with it on winding country roads or on the highway. Where it certainly looks good: as a third car in the driveway.
Why?
Genuine off-road pleasure
Tradition beautifully brought into the present
Why not?
On asphalt, you have to make a very conscious decision in favor of it
Or perhaps ...
... Jeep Wrangler, Ineos Grenadier
