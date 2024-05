New rescuers for the Salzburg Water Rescue Service

The river rescuers are deployed to rescue people from mountain rivers, during floods, in the event of traffic accidents in a river area or during search operations. After a theoretical part two weeks ago, the practical training of the new water rescuers took place at the weekend between Uttendorf and Niedernsill on the Salzach. All 24 participants successfully completed the course. In addition, there are two further training levels, the rope technique course and the white water rescuer course.