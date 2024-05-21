Daughter in the car
Policewoman sentenced in court after drink-driving accident
The ill-considered actions of a Styrian policewoman (33) had serious consequences: on March 17, she crashed her newly purchased Audi into a bridge railing - while drunk and with her daughter in the car. The teenager suffered bruising, which is why the woman now had to answer to the district judge in Leibnitz for negligent bodily harm.
"That was such unbelievable nonsense on my part. I'm really not like that, I don't even like it. Normally I'm the one who picks people up when they've had a drink," she burst into tears in the courtroom.
Her lawyer Andreas Kleinbichler underlines her statement: "She only drinks, if at all, when there is an occasion, for example at a party." The day was a chain of absolutely unfortunate, unforeseen circumstances, he explains. After unexpectedly bumping into old friends in a pub, misfortune took its course. When she arrived home, and while she was having another toast with her neighbors, she jumped up because she had forgotten to pick up her daughter from work. Completely out of her mind, she got into her Audi, which was only three months old, and drove off. On the way home, she made a driving mistake and crashed into a bridge railing in Lebring-St. Margarethen. Two hours after the incident, she still had a blood alcohol level of 1.1.
The rest is common knowledge. On top of that, she was suspended from work and the financial losses are huge. Nevertheless: "You have damaged the reputation of the police", explains the prosecutor. The judge also adds: "You are the third person before me today who has caused an accident under the influence of alcohol. Because of your profession, you have already seen a lot of things that people would rather not see." He sentenced the 33-year-old to a fine of 1080 euros. The verdict is not final.
