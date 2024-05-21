Policewoman sentenced in court after drink-driving accident

Her lawyer Andreas Kleinbichler underlines her statement: "She only drinks, if at all, when there is an occasion, for example at a party." The day was a chain of absolutely unfortunate, unforeseen circumstances, he explains. After unexpectedly bumping into old friends in a pub, misfortune took its course. When she arrived home, and while she was having another toast with her neighbors, she jumped up because she had forgotten to pick up her daughter from work. Completely out of her mind, she got into her Audi, which was only three months old, and drove off. On the way home, she made a driving mistake and crashed into a bridge railing in Lebring-St. Margarethen. Two hours after the incident, she still had a blood alcohol level of 1.1.