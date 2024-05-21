Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Daughter in the car

Policewoman sentenced in court after drink-driving accident

Nachrichten
21.05.2024 14:31

The ill-considered actions of a Styrian policewoman (33) had serious consequences: on March 17, she crashed her newly purchased Audi into a bridge railing - while drunk and with her daughter in the car. The teenager suffered bruising, which is why the woman now had to answer to the district judge in Leibnitz for negligent bodily harm.

comment0 Kommentare

"That was such unbelievable nonsense on my part. I'm really not like that, I don't even like it. Normally I'm the one who picks people up when they've had a drink," she burst into tears in the courtroom.

Her lawyer Andreas Kleinbichler underlines her statement: "She only drinks, if at all, when there is an occasion, for example at a party." The day was a chain of absolutely unfortunate, unforeseen circumstances, he explains. After unexpectedly bumping into old friends in a pub, misfortune took its course. When she arrived home, and while she was having another toast with her neighbors, she jumped up because she had forgotten to pick up her daughter from work. Completely out of her mind, she got into her Audi, which was only three months old, and drove off. On the way home, she made a driving mistake and crashed into a bridge railing in Lebring-St. Margarethen. Two hours after the incident, she still had a blood alcohol level of 1.1.

Zitat Icon

That was such unbelievable nonsense on my part. I'm really not like that, I don't even like it. Normally I'm the one who picks people up when they've had a drink.

Die verurteilte Polizistin

The rest is common knowledge. On top of that, she was suspended from work and the financial losses are huge. Nevertheless: "You have damaged the reputation of the police", explains the prosecutor. The judge also adds: "You are the third person before me today who has caused an accident under the influence of alcohol. Because of your profession, you have already seen a lot of things that people would rather not see." He sentenced the 33-year-old to a fine of 1080 euros. The verdict is not final.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Monika König-Krisper
Monika König-Krisper
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf