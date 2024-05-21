Therme Laa
Win exclusive “Summer Opening Tickets”
To open the summer thermal spa in style, a varied program will take place from Saturday, 25 to Sunday, 26 May 2024 at Therme Laa, a VAMED Vitality World resort. We are giving away exclusive "Summer Opening Tickets" to enjoy the thermal spa until midnight on Saturday!
Celebrate the opening of the summer thermal spa with the "Summer Opening Tickets". Also included are two drinks at the refreshing pool bar. Musicians Mario Separovic and Zbigniew Kaleta will round off the evening with atmospheric acoustic sounds. From 8 p.m., sauna runner-up Ondrej Sochurek will also provide spectacular infusions in the sauna world.
All summer spa benefits until September 1
Come rain or shine, guests can enjoy numerous additional offers following the opening of the summer spa until September 1. Not only the extensive outdoor area with sunbathing lawn, but also the entire indoor area of Therme Laa can be used with the Sommerthermen ticket. Additional specials include the pool service, an outdoor food trailer with barbecue specialties and the extensive culinary offerings at the summer and beach bar.
Another special is the popular after-work event "Pool & Wine", which takes place on June 6, July 4 and August 1 from 5.00 pm to 9.30 pm. Each event focuses on a different genre of music and offers a sound journey. Regional wines can be tasted in a relaxed atmosphere directly in the saltwater pool.
For children, there are plenty of play options, an adventure slide and separate children's pools, which are also available in bad weather. In addition, the cosy family oases offer a snug retreat and the Kinderland offers a free daily entertainment program. What's new is that the outdoor family oasis has a completely new design.
Take part and win
Now is the perfect chance for anyone who wants to enjoy the unique midnight swim with numerous highlights on Saturday, May 25, from 5 p.m. to midnight. We're giving away 2x2 tickets: simply fill in the form below and you're in with a chance of winning. The closing date for entries is Friday, May 24, 9 am.Included are: Entry to the thermal spa from 5 p.m. to midnight, entry to the sauna from 5 p.m. to midnight, show infusions in the Sauna World by runner-up world champion Ondrej Sochurek and two free drinks at the pool bar. krone.at and theThermeLaa - Hotel & Silent Spa wish you good luck!
Info: The offer cannot be combined with other promotions, discounts or service vouchers.
