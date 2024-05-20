Against Croatia
Double bad luck! Austria start the European Championship with a draw
A decent start for Austria at the U17 European Championships in Cyprus. Team boss Martin Scherb's team at least picked up a point on Monday evening with a 0-0 draw against the youngsters from Croatia.
The "Krone" reports from Cyprus
In sweltering conditions, Red-White-Red put in a compact performance from the outset at Anorthosis Famagusta's stadium in Larnaca and had more of the play. In the first 45 minutes, they were unable to create any big chances against a very deep Croatian side.
That was to change just under a quarter of an hour after the restart, when the 50 or so Austrian fans who had made the journey to the match unfortunately missed two goals: after a corner kick from the right by Esar Music, Oghenetejiri Adejenughure first hit the right-hand bar and then Philipp Maybach tested the left-hand bar from the ensuing kick (57'). After this double aluminum miss, the Austrians looked more lively in front of the eyes of ÖFB sports director Peter Schöttel, but Magnus Dalpiaz had the match ball in stoppage time, but Croatia keeper Antonio Rajic shot on the line. So it remained 0-0, which the Austrians accepted with a smile and a tear in their eye.
"There was more in it"
"We got into it better and better, the longer the game went on, we were dominant. Unfortunately, we didn't score the goals, there was more in it," analyzed defender Dalpiaz. "Croatia have a top team with great quality," said the team boss. "Unfortunately, we failed to be a bit clearer in front of goal."
Wales, who were beaten 2-0 by Denmark yesterday, await on Thursday. Scherb: "It's very humid. The boys need to recover well."
The results:
Croatia - Austria 0: 0
Denmark - Wales 2:0 (1:0)
|1.
|Denmark
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2:0
|3
|2.
|Austria
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0:0
|1
|.
|Croatia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0:0
|1
|4.
|Wales
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0:2
|0
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
