Double bad luck! Austria start the European Championship with a draw

That was to change just under a quarter of an hour after the restart, when the 50 or so Austrian fans who had made the journey to the match unfortunately missed two goals: after a corner kick from the right by Esar Music, Oghenetejiri Adejenughure first hit the right-hand bar and then Philipp Maybach tested the left-hand bar from the ensuing kick (57'). After this double aluminum miss, the Austrians looked more lively in front of the eyes of ÖFB sports director Peter Schöttel, but Magnus Dalpiaz had the match ball in stoppage time, but Croatia keeper Antonio Rajic shot on the line. So it remained 0-0, which the Austrians accepted with a smile and a tear in their eye.