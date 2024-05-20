Brasilo kickers
Pinzgau hopes for more samba interludes
Western League kicker Gabriel Messias is the talk of the town this spring. The Brazilian feels very much at home in Saalfelden. His club, FC Pinzgau Saalfelden, is now looking for a job for the 22-year-old dancer.
The two of them shot FC Pinzgau to victory in the regional cup final, inspiring the fans both in terms of sport and character: we are talking about Gabriel Messias Reino Teixeira and Joao Pedro Gomes da Silva. The latter used his contacts in his home country of Brazil in the winter and organized the signing of his buddy. The latter showed what he was made of to some extent. Messias netted four times in nine Western League games and scored two goals in the Cup. "I trained a lot in Brazil before I came here. That's why I deserve to score goals," says the 22-year-old. He feels right at home in his new home: "I'm happy to be here and with the city, it's very beautiful."
"Gemma, gemma"
In Saalfelden, his compatriot Pedro is his most important reference person: "I learn everything from this boy and try to help him too. He's like a brother to me." The South Americans live together with teammate Felix Adjei in a shared flat. Which is important for Messias because he doesn't know many German words apart from "danke", "bitte" and "Gemma, gemma". But learning the language is less important to him than developing his skills on the pitch. The 22-year-old wants to become a professional. According to Joao Pedro, he certainly has what it takes: "He's still young, but still has a lot of plans. He works a lot on himself." Coach Hannes Schützinger confirms this, but also recognizes his shortcomings: "Tactically and physically, he still needs to improve. But he has integrated very well and is a very pleasant character."
One who, especially after victories, immediately makes it clear which country he comes from. "When we get three points, we like to dance," there are the odd samba interlude after successes in Pinzgau. However, these could soon come to an end. Gabriel Messias' tourist visa is about to expire. However, the club wants to keep him. "We are currently looking for a job for him. Then he could stay with a work permit," reports section manager Hannes Rottenspacher, who would be delighted if the samba interludes were extended.
Meanwhile, the FCPS is losing Denis Kahrimanovic. The 24-year-old is moving to Austria Salzburg. Adonis Spica could soon join the Saalfelden-based club's youth team and coach the U18s in the future. "It looks very good," confirms Rottenspacher. However, he is still looking for a suitable head coach for the team.
