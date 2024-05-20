Pinzgau hopes for more samba interludes

"Gemma, gemma"

In Saalfelden, his compatriot Pedro is his most important reference person: "I learn everything from this boy and try to help him too. He's like a brother to me." The South Americans live together with teammate Felix Adjei in a shared flat. Which is important for Messias because he doesn't know many German words apart from "danke", "bitte" and "Gemma, gemma". But learning the language is less important to him than developing his skills on the pitch. The 22-year-old wants to become a professional. According to Joao Pedro, he certainly has what it takes: "He's still young, but still has a lot of plans. He works a lot on himself." Coach Hannes Schützinger confirms this, but also recognizes his shortcomings: "Tactically and physically, he still needs to improve. But he has integrated very well and is a very pleasant character."