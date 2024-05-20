Penultimate game of the season
Young Bulls can now become spring champions
Despite falling behind, Liefering picked up three points in the penultimate second division match of the season. Verhounig, Reischl and Diakite scored in Kapfenberg to secure a 3:1 victory. This puts the young bulls in pole position in the race for the best spring team.
One game left, then it's also over in the second division. In the penultimate round, the Jungbullen visited Kapfenberg and took three points from the Falkenhorst. Despite trailing 0:1, Liefering showed morale and fought their way back. Philipp Verhounig (78') and captain Luka Reischl (82') scored the double within four minutes. It was the Pongau native's seventh goal of the spring. Malian Gaoussou Diakite made it 3-1 in stoppage time (91').
Interim coach Daniel Beichler raved about the mentality of his players afterwards:"It was the difficult game we expected. A lot of high balls, a lot of fighting for the second ball - we didn't accept that well enough in some passages. And yet the opponent actually takes the lead out of nowhere. In the second half, you could tell that Kapfenberg kept trying to take away our rhythm with long interruptions. But the lads kept their cool - it was a really good display of willpower to score three goals at the end. The win is well deserved!"
Thanks to the three-goal win, Admira's defeat and champions GAK's clean sheet, Salzburg are now in pole position in the race for the best spring team. Liefering have a one-point lead in this ranking ahead of the final matchday. A win on Saturday against Lafnitz and the spring championship title is theirs for the taking.
Meanwhile, loanee Federico Crescenti was also able to celebrate as he gave Bregenz (Lukas Brückler played through) their first points in six games against St. Pölten.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
