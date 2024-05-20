Young Bulls can now become spring champions

Interim coach Daniel Beichler raved about the mentality of his players afterwards:"It was the difficult game we expected. A lot of high balls, a lot of fighting for the second ball - we didn't accept that well enough in some passages. And yet the opponent actually takes the lead out of nowhere. In the second half, you could tell that Kapfenberg kept trying to take away our rhythm with long interruptions. But the lads kept their cool - it was a really good display of willpower to score three goals at the end. The win is well deserved!"