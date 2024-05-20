Pensioners fight for a life without the internet

Babler proposes setting up dedicated service centers

The topic of "life without the internet" is not only a focus for the red seniors' representatives. SPÖ leader Andreas Babler has also discovered it for himself. In his "With heart and brain" speech at the Federal Party Council at the end of April, this demand was a central point. He calls for a right to analog life. It should still be possible to deal with the authorities or buy a ticket over the counter. All critical infrastructure services should be able to be handled locally. This includes electricity and gas providers, postal partners, banks and insurance companies. Babler proposes setting up dedicated service points in the municipalities where this can be done.