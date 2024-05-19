8th in Diamond League
Weißhaidinger: “Already like an Olympic final!”
Lukas Weißhaidinger finished eighth in the first men's discus competition of this Diamond League season in Marrakesh with 64.44 m!
The Olympic bronze medalist, who is still working on his technique, only had three valid attempts. In addition to his greatest distance, he achieved 62.44 m and 58.70 m. The first major summit meeting of the world's best discus throwers in Marrakesh was won by world record holder Mykolas Alekna (LIT) with 70.70m. Behind him, Australia's Matthew Denny (67.74), last year's overall winner of the Diamond League, and world champion Daniel Stahl (SWE/67.49) finished second and third.
"Like an Olympic final!"
In response to questions from the "Kronen Zeitung" newspaper, Weißhaidinger said in the mixed zone: "The competition was okay, but of course it wasn't my best performance. I still had some technical problems. I'm not yet stable in my technique. But I know what I need to work on. Of course I want more!"
Commenting on the competition in Marrakesh, the Upper Austrian said: "The quality in the men's discus throw is simply extremely high. It was like an Olympic final. I think the discus throw is one of the strongest competitions in the Diamond League this season. You have to throw at the highest level to finish in the top three!"
"Under these circumstances ..."
Incidentally, Weißhaidinger was struggling with an upset stomach and had vomited several times the night before the competition. "Under these circumstances, we can live with the result. The gap to places 2 to 7 was limited, only world record holder Alekna was in a class of his own with 70.70 m," analyzed ÖLV sports director Gregor Högler.
