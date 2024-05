Bregenz could do with some help

Successful coach Andreas Heraf moved to Austria Lustenau in the winter, playmaker Murat Satin to GAK and winger Joao Soares to BW Linz. The transition to coach Markus Mader in the spring did not work out, with assistant coach Martin Schneider taking over after just three rounds. Meanwhile, the Black & Whites fell into a negative spiral, for which Regi van Acker, who took over the team a few weeks ago, has not found a way out.