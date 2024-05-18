Mayr ahead of Dadic in heptathlon eleventh at half-time

"Good finish" for Dadic

Her closer compatriot Dadic is relying less on the 800 m in the three remaining disciplines for Sunday, but on the long jump and javelin throw instead. "It was a good finish. I can go to bed with a good feeling," she said after her 23.92 over 200 m. Before that, she had clocked 13.56 seconds, 1.62 m and 14.56 m - the third biggest shot put distance in the field - in her first Götzis appearance in seven years. "I want to stay in my zone and focus on that. If I have a bit of pressure, then it works a bit better."