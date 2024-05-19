Second division club St. Pölten
Politicians must now show their colors
The potential entry of Australian investor Paul Francis into second division club St. Pölten harbors a number of risks and is currently causing a lot of headwind at the Traisen. A group known to the "Krone" has now submitted an alternative offer to the club's management ...
On Monday, St. Pölten's players will be able to show themselves to their own fans for the last time this season and must expect discontent from the stands against Bregenz. The team has worked hard to earn this as a league flop. However, it is not only rumbling in the arena, but also behind the scenes. More and more information is leaking out that SKN is in dire financial straits, yet the entry of investor Paul Francis has been met with rejection. Because when studying the contract details, it becomes clear that the Australian would not be a partner, but the sole ruler.
Among other things, he insists that there is no guarantee of location. In plain language: If the environment and politics do not dance to his tune, he could emigrate with the club. That in itself is madness. .
On the other hand, the club urgently needs money to survive. A group from St. Pölten, known to the "Krone", has now submitted an alternative offer to the club's top management, which is not as spectacular, but reads more seriously than that of Francis. Only Helmut Schwarzl from the board of directors is opposed because he is allowed to remain president under Francis despite the club's high-speed sporting and economic downturn.
The decision as to who should save SKN will be made in a few days by the club's eleven strategic partners in accordance with the club's statutes. Francis' opposing group is hoping for political support. There should definitely be. After all, the construction of the NV Arena was once considered a prestige project. An investor disaster could leave behind an empty ruin. An expensive horror scenario, regardless of political color.
