Trust in processes

Digitalization reaches its limits when it comes to voting

Nachrichten
20.05.2024 11:00

Voting card applications and information can also be found online, but voting is still purely analog.

When the elections to the European Parliament take place in Carinthia on June 9, many Carinthians will once again go to their polling stations to cast their vote. While digitalization is becoming increasingly prevalent in all other areas of life, voting remains analogue.

Only if you are looking for information about the elections or want to apply for a polling card are there digital options on the websites of your home municipality. Anyone who is abroad for the election or is bedridden, unable to walk or unable to be transported can apply for a polling card. This can be done online or in writing.

Advantages of the traditional way
However, the traditional method also has clear advantages. If you order your polling card, you have to wait for the post office to deliver it. Then fill it out and take it either to a post box or an electoral authority. Alternatively, you can collect your polling card directly from the local authority, fill it in straight away and usually hand it in again on site - much quicker than the digital method.

Pitfalls of online elections
But why are the digital options for voting so limited? Compared to many other administrative processes, the problem does not seem too complex. Our trust in elections and fair processes is the central element of our democracy. Whether due to hacker attacks or the lack of accessibility of the internet, this is lacking in online voting.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Felix Justich
Felix Justich
