Mailboxes remain empty in a small community

"Everything is not so bad" for Austrian Post

In response to an inquiry, postal spokesman Markus Leitgeb confirmed that the changeover had taken place: Until the beginning of May, mail came from the Neunkirchen delivery base, now from Wiener Neustadt. "The employees have to get used to the changeover first. Coupled with the public holiday and unusually high mail volumes, there have unfortunately been delays in Breitenau," emphasizes Leitgeb. At the same time, however, he can rule out the possibility that no letters or parcels were delivered for days on end.