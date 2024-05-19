Postal fox goes astray
Mailboxes remain empty in a small community
When a new delivery base of all things messes up the delivery of letters, trouble is not far away. Addressees turned to the "Krone" for help - and their criticism has now been heard.
The citizens of Breitenau am Steinfelde in the district of Neunkirchen have an empty letterbox and are therefore fed up. "Our town has not received any mail for two weeks. Even documents such as new driving licenses are apparently lying around in nirvana at the moment," a resident reported to the "Krone" newspaper, saying that even the municipal office had been cut off from the mail supply.
And this was only after service line staff had been unable to explain why letters and parcels were not arriving at the moment. The citizen finds it curious that a new parcel distribution center was built in nearby Neunkirchen at great expense, but the mail still comes from the Wiener Neustadt area - or not at the moment.
"Everything is not so bad" for Austrian Post
In response to an inquiry, postal spokesman Markus Leitgeb confirmed that the changeover had taken place: Until the beginning of May, mail came from the Neunkirchen delivery base, now from Wiener Neustadt. "The employees have to get used to the changeover first. Coupled with the public holiday and unusually high mail volumes, there have unfortunately been delays in Breitenau," emphasizes Leitgeb. At the same time, however, he can rule out the possibility that no letters or parcels were delivered for days on end.
"I am confident that our new deliverer in Breitenau will quickly get to grips with the situation and that the quality of delivery that the people of Breitenau rightly expect from Austrian Post will be restored within the next few days," Leitgeb concludes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.