Sun, sea, cow & co.: how to do it cheaper

Eat like the Greeks - that's a top money-saving tip from Andrea Springer, an expert on Greece from the travel agency of the same name. "There are lots of little things, but they add up. For example, open wine is cheaper than bottled wine. Or: many people order their food the way they are used to at home, each with their own starter, main course and dessert," she says. But: "The Greeks order something together and share among themselves, the portions are so big anyway! That has enormous savings potential." Especially if you also choose an apartment or studio instead of all-inclusive facilities, "you have to look carefully". Otherwise, she advises booking early ("there are fewer and fewer last-minute bookings") and also getting information from a travel agency. "You really need to budget for what you have available. Even if it's not that much, it's not embarrassing. But the employees then have something to work with and can search specifically."