Styrians want a vacation
Sun, sea, cow & co.: how to do it cheaper
95 percent of Austrians want to travel in the summer, and Styrians are right at the top of the list. However, according to the ÖAMTC survey, 62 percent will have to cut back on vacation spending this year due to inflation. We asked the experts for their tips.
Eat like the Greeks - that's a top money-saving tip from Andrea Springer, an expert on Greece from the travel agency of the same name. "There are lots of little things, but they add up. For example, open wine is cheaper than bottled wine. Or: many people order their food the way they are used to at home, each with their own starter, main course and dessert," she says. But: "The Greeks order something together and share among themselves, the portions are so big anyway! That has enormous savings potential." Especially if you also choose an apartment or studio instead of all-inclusive facilities, "you have to look carefully". Otherwise, she advises booking early ("there are fewer and fewer last-minute bookings") and also getting information from a travel agency. "You really need to budget for what you have available. Even if it's not that much, it's not embarrassing. But the employees then have something to work with and can search specifically."
Naturally, Max Schlögl from Gruber Reisen also advises going to the office, "we have state-of-the-art price comparison systems, and if there are any problems or questions, there is always a competent contact person." The costs for vacations have risen on average, "just like the prices in Austria itself". He also advises booking really early, "there are often 'treats' included, such as extra discounts or even a free night, and then you also have a huge selection." He doesn't see hoping for last-minute offers as a good option either, "it's no longer like it was years ago, with bargains flooding in".
Speaking of bargains: The expert takes a critical view of cheap offers, some of which can be found in great resorts or facilities on various platforms, "you should take a look at the times or conditions for them, then you can often understand why they have been left behind".
I wouldn't advise anyone to book a trip without insurance. Tragedies can happen.
Max Schlögl, Gruber Reisen
The Styrians' favorite destinations remain Croatia, Italy, Greece and Spain, "whereby the car journey is usually cheaper than a flight". Schlögl has picked out the cheapest current offers for us: For parents with two children (4 and 8), a week in the high season in Croatia is available for 1384 euros (Krk Island, three-star with breakfast), in Italy for 1305 euros (Bibione, apartment without meals). The Greek island of Crete would be available with half board from 2730 euros, Spain would cost 2960 euros in a studio in Mallorca without meals. A family could enjoy Turkey all inclusive for 2900 euros (up to two weeks), Bulgaria on the sunny beach for 2500 euros.
But, as the saying goes: why go far away? In Styria there is wine, mountains, lakes, culture, enjoyment and scenery. We asked Styria Tourism to find us something great and yet inexpensive. In fact, the Haizlhof farm in Krieglach offers a family vacation apartment in the company of cattle, cats, rabbits, chickens and a farm dog for as little as 630 euros for a week in summer. And an unforgettable farm experience, especially for children, for free. Info: www.urlaubambauernhof.at
Hoferreisen has Styria with a four-star hotel and half board in St. Lambrecht from 1644 euros in the Talon.
What else scores points in white and green: with various cards, there are greatly reduced or even free admissions, hiking buses, museums, mini golf courses and much more.
