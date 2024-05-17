Before Klopp's farewell:
New Liverpool coach blabs to the press
Dutchman Arne Slot will succeed Jürgen Klopp as coach of Liverpool FC. The coach made the surprising announcement on Friday at a press conference of his former club Feyenoord Rotterdam.
"I can confirm that I will be coach at Liverpool next season," said the 45-year-old openly. However, official confirmation from both clubs is still pending. Was the announcement agreed or did Slot let slip?
One thing is certain: there has long been speculation about Slot's involvement at Anfield Road. Last week, English and Dutch media both reported that an agreement had been reached. The Premier League club had reached an agreement with Slot's current employers Feyenoord Rotterdam regarding a transfer. According to the Daily Mail, a transfer fee of around 10 million euros is being discussed for the 45-year-old.
Praise from Klopp
Klopp, who is leaving Liverpool, also spoke positively about his potential successor. "I like the way his team plays soccer. Everything I've heard about him is that he's a good guy, a good coach".
Slot has been working successfully at the club of ÖFB legionnaire Gernot Trauner since the 2021/22 season, when he took over from Dick Advocaat. He reached the Conference League final with Rotterdam in his debut season and led the club to the championship a year later. Most recently, Rotterdam won the national cup final under Slot.
Klopp will play his farewell match as coach of the Reds against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday. The German is leaving the English top club after nine years, eight titles and 491 games.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
