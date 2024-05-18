Punchline fireworks in a thunderstorm of steel from the right

To mark its 35th anniversary, the aktionstheater ensemble presented the new play "All about me. No life after me" at the Kornmarkttheater in Bregenz on Thursday. The title, with its turbonarcissistic tone, suggested that the production would not be short on brutality - and so it was. In keeping with the action theater tradition, the actors took to the stage as themselves and worked through their desires, dreams, fears and the abundance of threatening backdrops - they were dressed appropriately: smeared work overalls with enough freedom of movement to go for each other's throats.