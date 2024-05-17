Storms overwhelm northern regions of Italy

"Phenomenon of this magnitude only once in 300 years"

"The situation is devastating. Last night we had three dyke breaches. The University of Padua has confirmed that the rainfall was incredible: 229 mm of water fell in just six hours. A phenomenon of this magnitude only occurs once in 300 years," said the President of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, in an interview with the radio station Radio24. He called on the government in Rome to declare a state of emergency in the Veneto region due to the weather situation. This would allow emergency aid to be made available more quickly.