She breaks her silence at charity presentation

This is also the reason why she is launching the "Heldenzirkus" together with Scheikl, where she was already the magnet for all the children at the presentation (even when the rest of the press had disappeared). "I have two boys myself and I can see how much they like Melissa and her music. And children are probably the most honest," says the Styrian drinks producer. And Melissa, what does she appreciate about her youngest fans? "They're probably my most honest audience, who look up and say, 'Hey, I think that's really cool!" Sweet.