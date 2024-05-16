Melissa Naschenweng
She breaks her silence at charity presentation
On July 3, the "Heldenzirkus" will take place in Kapfenberg, Styria. An idea of the entrepreneur Bernhard Scheikl, for which he was able to win over our chart queen Melissa Naschenweng. For one day, everything revolves around the little ones and the highlight is a concert by the Lesachtaler. The total proceeds will go to children in need. At the presentation of the top charity, she also spoke to the "Krone" about an incident at a performance in Hartberg that recently made the headlines.
The furor ran high recently when a Postille report made the rounds that there had been a backstage scandal involving Melissa Naschenweng at a performance in Hartberg (the backstage area was cleared for the artist by her production company because there was no more room to get through). She and her team were also said to have star airs.
Melissa is the highlight
Well, ADABEI did not experience such things on Thursday in Kapfenberg. Quite the opposite was the case when the successful Lesachtal native, together with Dsire boss Bernhard Scheikl, invited the press to the presentation of her charity event, the "Hero Circus" on July 3 in the local stadium. It is to be a whole day of attractions for parents and their children, with a concert by the singer as the highlight. The net proceeds (tickets at dsire-tea-drink.at) will go to children in need.
"My parents did a good job"
After the press conference, the "Hartberg case" was admittedly still a topic of conversation in smaller groups. "I am now lucky enough to have a production company that I trust completely. So if there really was something there at the time, which I don't know (note: she was already on stage), then I believe that decisions were made that were backed by my production company!" Naschenweng makes clear in the "Krone" interview.
Rumms, we've never seen the artist so resolute. "I've always tried to show my best side over the last ten years - that's simply not true. But I have no control over what is done with it," she says, credibly fending off any accusations that she insists on special treatment.
I think my dad and my mom have done a good job and have taught me to treat people as equals.
Melissa Naschenweng wehrt sich gegen Vorwürfe
She is concentrating on her album, her open-air concerts, the "Heldenzirkus" charity and her fans, but will certainly not waste her energy on something just because "someone felt disadvantaged": "It's a shame that the videos of my performance are no longer available. Because I took photos before the show! And before I went on stage, so the room certainly wasn't empty." Melissa thinks: "Pleasing everyone is an art that nobody can do. And I think my dad and mom did a good job and taught me to meet people at eye level!"
This is also the reason why she is launching the "Heldenzirkus" together with Scheikl, where she was already the magnet for all the children at the presentation (even when the rest of the press had disappeared). "I have two boys myself and I can see how much they like Melissa and her music. And children are probably the most honest," says the Styrian drinks producer. And Melissa, what does she appreciate about her youngest fans? "They're probably my most honest audience, who look up and say, 'Hey, I think that's really cool!" Sweet.
July 3 will be just such a "cool" day: it's the day when Scheikl, Naschenweng and all her fans become heroes.
