Almost half of nurses have burnout symptoms

It is the result of a chronically overburdened industry: "Many people put their heart and soul into their work, but simply can't do it anymore," says Beatrix Eiletz. She is chairwoman of the Volkshilfe works council and knows the concerns of the 60,000 employees: "Almost everyone says that working with patients is fulfilling, but the general conditions are no longer right." Due to staff shortages, many say they have to go to work sick - "who will work if I am absent", the study quotes. Overtime is also the order of the day - they don't want to let their colleagues and patients down, says Eiletz.