New Styrian study
Almost half of nurses have burnout symptoms
A new study by the Styrian Chamber of Labor paints a picture of a system on the verge of collapse: 57 percent of the 8,600 respondents in the care sector believe that the existing structure is dangerous for patients and employees. A good ten percent are planning to leave the profession. Where are the shortcomings and what needs to improve?
Almost half of all Styrian employees in the health and social care sector have symptoms of burnout, and around five percent are even severely affected. These figures are provided by a recent study conducted by the Styrian Chamber of Labor among more than 8,600 employees this spring. "The burnout rate is twice as high as in other countries. The system could collapse," says Patrick Hart from the responsible research institute IGSF, providing an international comparison.
Once again, the study illustrates precarious working conditions. A full 57 percent of respondents believe that the existing structure is dangerous for patients and employees. 34 percent would not even allow themselves to be cared for in the facility where they work. More than one in ten are even planning to leave the profession.
It is the result of a chronically overburdened industry: "Many people put their heart and soul into their work, but simply can't do it anymore," says Beatrix Eiletz. She is chairwoman of the Volkshilfe works council and knows the concerns of the 60,000 employees: "Almost everyone says that working with patients is fulfilling, but the general conditions are no longer right." Due to staff shortages, many say they have to go to work sick - "who will work if I am absent", the study quotes. Overtime is also the order of the day - they don't want to let their colleagues and patients down, says Eiletz.
"Ten years lost" since the last study
The conditions have been known for a long time; a study by the Chamber of Labor came to very similar conclusions back in 2014. "It's ten lost years," says Hart. Alexander Gratzer, Head of the AK's Health, Care and Support Department, mentions political measures such as the relief week or the care bonus, which have not reached employees. "For a long time, 400 euros a month were announced, but in the end only 80 euros remained," Gratzer criticizes the bonus. "The major care reform has turned into a small reform," says Eiletz.
As a result, many people are changing careers and it is difficult to convince young people to pursue a career in the healthcare or social sector. "It wouldn't be rocket science, but the political will is lacking," says AK President Josef Pesserl. "It's a European problem, but I want to work on Styrian solutions," counters Health Minister Karlheinz Kornhäusl (ÖVP). He mentions measures that have already been implemented, such as the salary package for Kages employees or the reduction in bureaucracy. Pesserl nevertheless calls for further steps such as a staffing ratio and adequate pay. "We need a concrete master plan with time-bound implementation steps," says Pesserl.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
