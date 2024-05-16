Nasty slip of the tongue
Oops! Minister wants to “shoot down extremists”
Oops - Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) must have let his emotions get the better of him. The result was a nasty slip of the tongue at a press conference on Thursday. The minister spoke of "shooting down extremists" - but immediately corrected himself ...
At a press conference on the occasion of the 2023 report on the protection of the constitution, the Minister of the Interior apparently wanted to clearly underline his position vis-à-vis those who publicly call for a caliphate in Austria - but Karner clearly overshot the mark.
"Lock them up or shoot them down"
He told journalists: "And for those extremists and radicals who do this, who proclaim the (sic!) caliphate, who want a theocracy, there are only two alternatives: lock them up or shoot them down."
Visibly caught off guard by the slip of the tongue himself, the minister immediately repeated: "lock up or deport", "lock up or deport" - and immediately apologized: "Sorry, let me correct that. Lock up or deport. I apologize for this slip of the tongue. Lock up or deport."
Hardly a "Freudian slip "
Less reputable sources would now accuse the ÖVP politician of making a "Freudian slip". By definition, however, this would be something that one would actually deeply wish for and then involuntarily utter. And you should hardly accuse an ÖVP minister of something like that ...
Video: The legendary slip of the tongue by SPÖ politician Otto Pendl
The incident probably reminds some of the slip of the tongue of the late Workers' Samaritan Federation President Otto Pendl (SPÖ), who announced in the National Council in 2015 that we must work together to "kill refugees with dignity" - what he meant, of course, was to accommodate them.
